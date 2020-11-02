Trump to visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania continue to be the focus of both presidential campaigns today. Both candidates realize the importance of winning Pennsylvania as a key to winning the White House.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at a campaign rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday afternoon.

The president is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. The state area is set up on the tarmac. The gates opened to the public around 10 a.m., but people there told Eyewitness News they started lining up Sunday afternoon.

The president and his surrogates are brainstorming the nation, in the hopes of garnering more support heading into the final day of the campaign.

Over the weekend, First Lady Melania Trump was reaching out to as many voters as possible in our region.

In 2016, Pennsylvania helped then candidate Donald Trump win the White House. Luzerne County plated pivotal role in that victory. Supports of President Trump believe the commonwealth will once again remain red.