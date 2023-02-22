EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Ohio on Wednesday.

He’s arriving in East Palestine following the train derailment that happened in early February in response to the community’s criticism of the clean-up.

“The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you on Wednesday,” Trump said in a Saturday press release.

Trump mentioned in the release he hopes President Joe Biden and FEMA “will also be there.”

“Biden and FEMA said they would be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go,” Trump said. “Hopefully he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to ‘move.’”

Trump’s team has not released public details on his arrival. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest developments.