Trump surprises supporters gathered outside military hospital, says he has ‘learned a lot about COVID’

BETHESDA, Md. (WJW) — President Donald Trump paid a visit Sunday night to the Americans he called the “patriots” that were stationed outside of the military hospital where he was receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Trump, seen wearing a mask and waving, was driven past the crowd of people gathered around Walter Reed Medical Center. Trump supporters have lined the streets outside of the hospital waving “Make America Great Flags” and holding up signs since the President was admitted on Friday.

The crowd cheered for Trump as he drove by.

Before making his surprise appearance, Trump provided an update on his diagnosis via social media. He says he is “getting great reports from the doctors” and receiving excellent medical care.

He also thanked the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Walter Reed for the care they have provided him and said that he has learned a lot about the coronavirus.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about COVID by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the ‘let’s read books’ school. I get it. I understand it and I’m going to be letting you know about it.”

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: