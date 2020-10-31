Trump supporters hold rally in Lake County ahead of Election Day

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Supporters of Donald Trump held a rally in Painesville on Saturday.

Attendees were invited to stand near the corner of Bowhill Road and Route 20 to wave signs and flags. A car parade was scheduled to follow with vehicles cruising around Lake County.

A similar event also took place near BJ’s Brewhouse and Macy’s at Great Lakes Mall.

Supporters of both Trump and Joe Biden are making their presence known here in Northeast Ohio as early voting continues ahead of the election, which is in three days.

