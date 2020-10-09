Trump sign booby-trapped with razors slices fingers of worker trying to move it

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJW) — A township employee removing signs that were too close to the road sliced his fingers on razor blades taped to the bottom of a Trump sign in Michigan.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector was out removing political signs from the road right of way when it happened.

In the township, signs must be 33 feet from the center of the roadway. The signs he was removing were 24 feet from the center of the road and in the right of way.

(Photo Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

When he went to remove one of the signs, he was cut by razor blades that had been attached to the bottom edge. Both signs removed from the location had several razor blades taped along the bottom edges.

The worker received lacerations to three fingers and had to seek medical attention.

After the incident, deputies spoke with the homeowner who said the signs had previously been stolen. When the homeowner returned from out of town, they said the signs had been replaced.

Both signs were taken as evidence and will be processed.

