Trump says he would easily win GOP nomination in 2024

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Former President Donald Trump said he would easily win the Republican nomination in 2024 if he would run for the White House again.

Trump appeared on Fox Business with David Asman Friday morning via phone.

“I think if I run, I’ll get it. Look, I have a 94, 95 percent, even in the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), I had a 98 percent approval rating. So if I decide to run, I’ll get it very easily.”

“Most people have said if I run, they won’t run against me so I think that’s good.”

He continued to talk about his vote count from the 2020 election.

The former president also spoke about the emerging COVID-19 variant and the country’s southern border. He said he could solve inflation very quickly.

He called the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan “horrible and stupid.”

“I was going to withdraw, but I was going to withdraw with diginity and pride,” Trump said.