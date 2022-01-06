Trump responds to Biden remarks on first anniversary of U.S. Capitol insurrection

(WJW/AP) — Shortly after President Joe Biden marked the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection with blistering criticism of former President Donald Trump and his supporters, Trump responded with a statement of his own.

Trump said that Biden “used my name today to try to further divide America.”

Trump’s entire statement is as follows:

“Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed. Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States—and so much more. Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction. They want all conversation concerning the Election “Canceled.” Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself. The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations.”

Biden and congressional Democrats started the day Thursday in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.

“You and I and the whole world saw with our own eyes,” Biden said.

He asked those listening to close their eyes and recall what they saw that day, as he described the harrowing, violent scene, the mob attacking police, threatening the House speaker, erecting gallows threatening to hang the vice president — all while then-President Trump sat at the White House watching it on TV.

“Here is the God’s truth about Jan. 6, 2021,” Biden said. ”They were looking to subvert the Constitution. We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here’s the truth. The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”