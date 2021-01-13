Trump releases video message on Capitol riots, doesn’t acknowledge impeachment

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) — President Donald Trump released a video message just hours after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach him on “incitement of insurrection” Wednesday night.

The five minute clip largely focuses on the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol without any mention of the impeachment.

“I want to be clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement,” he said.

Officials reported multiple deaths and injuries as a result of the riots. Security had trouble containing the crowds with many protesters forcing their way inside the federal building. Lawmakers had to seek shelter until it was safe enough to certify the presidential election.

“Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice. Now I am asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers and help to promote peace in our country,” he said.

Trump said he has been informed of additional demonstrations being planned in the coming days across the country and has directed federal agencies to use “all necessary resources to maintain order.” He said thousands of National Guard members will be deployed to DC for the inauguration of Joe Biden.

“Today I am calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and join together as one American people. Let us choose to move forward united, for the good of our families, our communities and our country,” he concluded.

