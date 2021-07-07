Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter: AP source

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (WJW/AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to give remarks “concerning the First Amendment rights of all Americans” Wednesday.

Trump is reportedly speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, at 11 a.m.

The Associated Press reports Trump is expected to announce a class-action lawsuit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies, according to a person familiar with the action. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the announcement.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, with the companies citing concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.