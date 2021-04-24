Trump makes $10K donation to rescue efforts of missing Seacor Power crew members

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY/AP) — The United Cajun Navy received a $10,000 donation from former President Donald Trump to help the search and rescue efforts of the Seacor Power victims.

United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell confirmed Friday that the former president made a hefty donation toward the rescue efforts of the seven men who are still missing from the Seacor Power crew.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for the missing crew members on Monday at sunset. At that time, officials said they do not expect to find more survivors from the vessel.

Officials spent several days searching for the missing workers from the oil industry lift boat Seacor Power, which capsized on April 13 during a fierce storm in the Gulf of Mexico south of Port Fourchon. Six of the 19 workers on the boat were rescued within hours of the wreck; five more bodies were found in the water.