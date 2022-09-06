YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The 45th President of the U.S. is weeks away from a trip to Ohio.

Donald Trump and the Save America rally is headed to Youngstown on Sept. 17.

The doors to the Covelli Centre at 229 East Front Street will open at 2 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event.

You can only register up to two tickets per mobile number and on a first-come-first-serve basis.

You can get your tickets here.

On Sept. 3, during his first rally appearance since the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago property, Trump took the opportunity for a rebuttal on President Joe Biden’s address to the nation earlier that week, according to a FOX News report.

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump said to the crowd in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and enemies of the state. You’re all enemies of the state.”

A federal judge on Monday granted former President Trump’s request to appoint an independent special master to review materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

Along with his request, Trump also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to order the return of the seized property from Mar-a-Lago. Cannon declined it.