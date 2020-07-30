‘Will be a great embarrassment’: Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

**For more on changes to the RNC, watch the video above**
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election.
However, Trump has no authority to delay an election.
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.
Trump tweeted Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.
