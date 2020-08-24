WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump is donating $100,000, a quarter of his yearly salary, to the National Park Service.
He made the announcement earlier this month on social media.
“I promised you I would not take a dime of salary as your President,” Trump posted on Facebook. “I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to the National Park Service to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History.”
During his 2016 campaign, Trump said he would turn down the $400,000 presidential annual salary if he was elected. Since taking office, he has donated his salary to various government agencies, organizations and initiatives.
He donated last quarter’s salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
He has also previously donated to the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Transportation, the National Park Service, the Department of Education and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Hot and muggy start to your work week
- Several local performance theaters say they won’t be re-opening under current guidelines
- Emergency postal aid stalls as WH rejects House-passed bill
- Trump donates $100K of salary to park service to ‘help repair and restore’ national monuments
- Skubal, Norris look sharp as Tigers beat Indians 7-4