Previously aired video above details Gov. Mike DeWine’s response to the derailment

(WJW) — Former President Donald Trump has confirmed his plans to visit East Palestine in the aftermath of the train derailment that happened early February.

“The people of East Palestine need help. I’ll see you on Wednesday,” Trump said in a Saturday press release.

Trump mentioned in the release he hopes President Joe Biden and FEMA “will also be there.”

“Biden and FEMA said they would be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go,” Trump said. “Hopefully he will also be there. This is good news because we got them to ‘move.'”

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., made a Twitter announcement Friday that read, “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”

Also on Friday came announcements of increased federal support for the area, which is now recovering from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals and trying to understand the long-term impacts the spilled materials could have.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also mounting support.

The White House says the EPA has secured a commitment from Norfolk Southern to pay for all cleanup costs.