Trump calls Supreme Court’s decision to halt tax returns ‘continuation of the greatest political witch hunt’

NEW YORK (WJW/AP) — Former President Donald Trump has reportedly called out the Supreme Court after the high court on Monday declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records.

According to FOX News, Trump called the decision a “continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.”

The court’s action is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before.

Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors’ criminal investigation, but the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view. The ongoing investigation that the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency.

“It never ends!” Trump said in a statement obtained by FOX News. “So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S.”

Trump reportedly blasted prosecutors, saying the “Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did.”

He also claimed the investigation is politically motivated by Democrats.

“This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Trump reportedly said.

The former president continued to say that the elected officials in New York City are more focused on the “persecution of President Donald J. Trump” than issues of crime within the city, the news outlet reports.

Trump also added that he will “fight on” and “We will win!”

The Supreme Court waited months to act in the case. The last of the written briefs in the case was filed Oct. 19. But a court that includes three Trump appointees waited through the election, Trump’s challenge to his defeat and a month after Trump left office before issuing its order.

The court offered no explanation for the delay, and the legal issue before the justices did not involve whether Trump was due any special deference because he was president.

The court’s order is a win for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records since 2019 as part of an investigation. Vance, a Democrat, had subpoenaed the records from the Mazars accounting firm that has long done work for Trump and his businesses. Mazars has said it would comply with the subpoena, but Trump sued to block the records’ release.

Vance’s office had said it would be free to enforce the subpoena and obtain the records in the event the Supreme Court declined to step in and halt the records’ turnover, but it was unclear when that might happen. In a three-word statement Monday, Vance said only: “The work continues.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.