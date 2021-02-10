Trump ban permanent, Twitter official reiterates

**Video shows how Twitter, Facebook banned posts wishing for President Trump’s death from COVID-19 last year**

(WJW) — Twitter officials say former President Donald Trump’s ban from the social media site is permanent.

“When you are removed from the platform, you are removed from the platform,” Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on CNBC Wednesday. “Whether you are a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official.”

Segal reiterated that Twitter has policies in place to “make sure that people are not inciting violence” and, if someone’s content does that, they will be removed from the platform.

"We believe in transparency in choice and we think we have a really important voice around this conversation," says $TWTR CFO @nedsegal on Section 230 and regulation. "We want to see that speech protected and people continued to be able to offer those points of view." pic.twitter.com/2WkwGhqCxc — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021

Twitter permanently banned Trump’s account on January 8 following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

At that time, Twitter shared a press release reading, in part:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Company officials say they conducted a “comprehensive analysis” of Trump’s tweets and their policy enforcement approach.

This analysis reportedly revealed that some of the former president’s tweets were “likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.”

The report cites the following two tweets:

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” @realDonaldTrump, January 8, 2021

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.” @realDonaldTrump, January 8, 2021

Twitter executives also said that once an individual is banned from the platform, their policies do not permit them to come back.