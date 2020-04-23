Trump announces multicity demonstration tour by Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to honor frontline workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the Pentagon is planning a multicity tour by the U.S. military’s top flight demonstration teams to “champion national unity” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and Air Force, will fly over a number of cities.

“We’re paying tribute to our front line, health care workers confronting COVID, and it’s really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak,” Trump said at the White House coronavirus press briefing Wednesday. “They’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights. That we win.”

He said the flyovers were the idea of the “great military men and women” of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds. He said the crews wanted to show support to the American medical workers “who just like military members in a time of war are fiercely running toward the fight.”

He did not give a date or timeline for the demonstrations.

Trump also promised a July Fourth celebration for the public on the National Mall.