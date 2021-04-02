Trumbull County teacher killed during major wind event

(WKBN) – A Trumbull Career and Technical Center teacher has passed away from injuries he got last week during a major wind storm.

Northeast Ohio was under a High Wind Warning on March 26.

Bradley Ronyak, 30, was hit by a car that day while he was clearing a tree in the road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ronyak parked in the road and got out of his car to remove the tree.

Troopers said Ronyak was in the eastbound lane when a car hit him. The other driver was not hurt.

Ronyak, who was from Cortland, was an auto collision teacher at TCTC and a girls soccer coach at Maplewood High School.