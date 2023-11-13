**Related Video Above: Crocs cowboy boots? Yes, they’re now a thing.**

(WJW) — Crocs and McDonald’s are joining together to offer up — for those who are big fans of both — something that could be considered truly tasty.

Starting Tuesday, the shoe brand is serving up McDonald’s themed footwear, inspired by characters like Grimace, Birdie and the Hamburglar.

“We love how passionate our guests are about their McDonald’s orders, and with this Crocs collaboration they can now boldly express themselves through their footwear,” Alyssa Buetikofer, with McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada, said in a statement.

Take a look at the colorful shoes, socks and Jibbitz charms below:

Photo courtesy Mcdonald’s/Crocs

Some proceeds from the sale of the mash-up items also go toward Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to McDonald’s.

The company was not clear about when the Crocs would drop online Tuesday, other than to say midday, central time. The items are also going to be available at select retailers and wholesale partners. Shoes are reportedly starting at $70 a pair. It’s an extra $20 for the socks.

The new Crocs come after the company already debuted a collaboration with Taco Bell earlier this year.