PITTSBURGH (WJW) — A Cleveland neonatal intensive care nurse has been honored by a nonprofit and a baby goods company, winning cash, prizes and donations for her hospital.

Ronda McCaskey of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children was named NICU Nurse of the Year by 4moms, makers of baby gear, according to a Tuesday news release from the company. It’s the first annual award to be given under the initiative, which is sponsored by Project Sweet Peas, a national nonprofit for NICUs and NICU families.

McCaskey won $4,000 cash, a care package from 4moms and 20 baby swings for the Cleveland hospital, according to the release. Ten other finalists also received donations from the swingmaker.

The award nominees were named by coworkers, friends and families of babies in intensive care in stories “about what makes them so special,” according to the release. The winner and finalists were chosen based on the “quality and passion of the nominators,” their accomplishments and their number of nominations.

“I was completely surprised and honored to be named 4moms first ever NICU Nurse of the Year,” McCaskey is quoted in the release. “Reading through all the nominations was truly special. It’s nice to be reminded how important the work we all do in the NICU really is to our families, patients, and co-workers.”