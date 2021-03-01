‘Truly helping me’: Tiger Woods tweets for first time since crash after golfers wear red to honor him

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 20: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

**For previous coverage of this story, watch below

(WJW) — Tiger Woods tweeted Sunday for the first time since he was injured in a rollover crash, thanking golfers who honored him at several events over the weekend.

Woods suffered a serious leg injury Feb. 24 when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch known for crashes.

The county sheriff said Woods was not drunk and was driving alone in good weather when the SUV hit a raised median, went across oncoming lanes and rolled several times. The crash injured his right leg, requiring surgery.

Several golfers over the weekend wore red and black, which are Woods’ signature colors. Golfer Fred Couples played with a ball that said “TIGER,” Golf Digest reports.

Phil in Sunday red for Tiger. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G4gk5Qe7Qb — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 28, 2021

Fred Couples' golf ball today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uFBAy3Tsbz — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 28, 2021

Tiger said in a tweet:

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

The crash was the latest setback for Woods, who has won 15 major championships and a record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour. He is among the world’s most recognizable sports figures, and at 45, even with a reduced schedule from nine previous surgeries, remains golf’s biggest draw.