Trucks lined up for post office cause damage in Akron neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The huge backlog of U.S. mail is creating new concerns in a local neighborhood where tractor trailers are jumping curbs and damaging property.

Since November, trucks have been lining up outside of the U.S. Post Office on Wolf Ledges in Akron to get to the loading docks.

That spills out onto neighboring Voris Street, where homeowners said some of the drivers have waited, idling for as long as 10 hours in their rigs.

John Sopko, who has lived on the street for 12 years, said he is used to the noise and the fumes but what he is not used to is the damage the trucks are causing.

Sopko said when the trucks pass each other on the narrow street, they jump curbs, tearing up the tree lawns, and running over the lines to underground water pipes and natural gas boxes.

“If this was one truck, one time because he had to get by, nobody would probably say nothing. But this is beyond trashed. If something happened, what do we do?” Sopko said.

Some of his neighbors’ tree lawns are so badly mangled the access lines are not even visible.

Sopko said he is concerned if it continues, the lines could easily rupture.

“They are driving on them and pushing them and pushing them off, you know. There’s a shear point on both of them, they could shear the water line or the gas line off,” he said.

Among the least of his concerns is also the fact that the tractor trailers take up so much of their narrow road that it effectively leaves it a one-lane street.

Sopko said he spoke with a representative inside the transportation office at the post office to ask if they can re-route the tractor trailers, bringing them in to the facility from another direction.

In a written statement to FOX 8 a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said:

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and strives to provide excellent service. In this specific case, Akron Postal officials have been in communication with Mr. Sopko to resolve the issue. Trucks are being redirected so they do not inconvenience our customers. “

On Friday, trucks were still lining up on East Voris.

Sopko and his neighbors said they sympathize with the drivers, some of whom have waited so long they have ordered food delivered to their rigs. They just don’t want to wait for something more serious to happen before the drivers get the message.