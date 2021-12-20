Trucks added to prepare for morgue overflow at Summa Health

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Summa Health says it is preparing for additional capacity in the morgue.

It has secured several refrigerated trucks for that need.

This comes as COVID-19 cases in Ohio are surging to new highs in the pandemic.

Summa Health has also indefinitely stopped any elective procedure that requires an overnight stay.

They say the decision does not impact cancer-related care or emergency services.

“We will evaluate capacity on a weekly basis with the hope of bringing these cases back as quickly as possible,” Summa Health’s Shannon Kew said in a statement.

Like many other Northeast Ohio hospitals, Summa Health says it’s very full and may not be able to accept transfers from other hospitals.

Cases will be evaluated individually.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 4,795 people are currently receiving care for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals.

The Ohio Army National Guard has been activated to help at health facilities.