GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A truckload of liquor spilled across a Greensboro interstate after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash was initially reported Monday night but the exit ramp remained closed into Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up debris from a crash, in which a tractor-trailer hauling Jack Daniel’s overturned, spilling glass bottles onto the highway.

The crash happened on I-40 north of Randleman Road Monday night, and crews took nearly 10 hours to haul away the tractor-trailer, with debris still in the highway.

The cleanup efforts are likely to cause traffic delays for commuters, who are asked to avoid the area of Exit 219.

Minor injuries were reported but police say no one was seriously injured.