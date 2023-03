(WJW) – A truck smashed into the front of a Willowick home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Fairway Blvd.

Truck into Willowick home_ FOX 8 Photo

No one in the house was injured, but officials say the driver fled the scene.

There’s been no word on if the suspect has been taken into custody.

The gas company was called to the scene and the roadway was temporarily closed off.

