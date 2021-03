WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — The cities of Willowick and Eastlake created a birthday club to celebrate residents with special needs on their big day.

Sunday, elected officials and first responders helped organize a truck parade as a surprise for Michael Laske’s birthday.

All of us here at FOX 8 would like to join the club in wishing Michael a happy birthday!

The Special Needs Birthday Club tries to honor at least one resident’s birthday in Willowick and Eastlake every week.