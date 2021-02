STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cranes were called out to Stark County early Monday to remove and make repairs to an interstate sign.

A truck hit an overhead sign on I-77 north at Portage St.

It happened before 4 a.m.

77N will be closing at Portage St due to an overhead sign that was damaged at Shuffel St. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 1, 2021

There is no word on what caused the accident.

No reports of any injuries.

There’s a short detour on I-77 to avoid the incident.

No estimate yet on when the road will reopen.