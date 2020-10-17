Truck hauling nearly a million honey bees crashes on interstate in PA, officials say

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA. (WBRE/WYOU) — Beekeepers were called in to assist with nearly a million honey bees scattered on Interstate 81 southbound in Luzerne County after a vehicle crash Friday night.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 149 and shut down both southbound lanes on the interstate.
According to crews on the scene, roughly one-million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flat bed truck as the driver lost control of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered a bee sting on the lip.
Crews, including beekeepers, are currently working to remove the bees from the roadway.
The road is closed from Exit 151 B (I-80 W) to Exit 145 (W. Hazleton).
According to the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center, police are directing traffic to Route 93.
