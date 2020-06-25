Truck full of Dairy Queen ice cream crashes in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Crews in Jackson Township worked for several hours early Thursday to salvage a precious load.

A semi-truck crashed at State Route 89 and State Route 302 around 4 a.m.

In Jackson Township: SR 302 / SR 89, semi on it's side, in a field, hauling chickens.🐔🐔 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 25, 2020

Initially thought to be hauling chickens, it turned out the truck was hauling something else.

It was actually full of Dairy Queen ice cream.

There are no reports of any injuries.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported it would take several hours to unload the truck.

Update on the accident in Ashland County: SB SR 89 will remain closed at SR 302 for a few hours. Truck originally thought to be carrying frozen chicken is actually full of DQ Ice Cream. Need a few hours to unload the truck. Perhaps I should help! — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 25, 2020

Another truck was being brought in to transfer the ice cream.

