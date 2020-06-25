Breaking News
Truck full of Dairy Queen ice cream crashes in Ashland County

by: Talia Naquin

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Crews in Jackson Township worked for several hours early Thursday to salvage a precious load.

A semi-truck crashed at State Route 89 and State Route 302 around 4 a.m.

Initially thought to be hauling chickens, it turned out the truck was hauling something else.

It was actually full of Dairy Queen ice cream.

There are no reports of any injuries.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported it would take several hours to unload the truck.

Another truck was being brought in to transfer the ice cream.

