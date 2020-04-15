Truck driver rescued from cab dangling 70 feet over river

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (AP) — Firefighters in Virginia made a daring rescue of a truck driver whose tractor trailer was nearly blown off a bridge.

The truck jack-knifed on Interstate 64 and crashed into the side of the bridge over the Elizabeth River, leaving the driver stuck in his cab dangling 70 feet above the water.

Firefighters lowered one of their own with a harness to pull driver Wayne B. Boone from the cab as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Monday.

The Chesapeake Fire department says Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.