CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The truck driver charged in connection to a crash that killed a train conductor is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Investigators said a big dump truck with a full load hit a Norfolk Southern train in March. The crash crushed the conductor.

Ryan Hundley is now charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

A court complaint said he’s to blame for “failing to exercise due care” while crossing the tracks.

A police report shows there were no flashing lights or gates at the rail crossing, nor was there lighting on the train car to show it was going in reverse.

Just after the crash, Vince Verna, vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, told the I-Team: “We’re very sorry to hear about the tragedy with our union brother there. That accident will be investigated fully to see what happened and how we can prevent this in the future.”

Norfolk Southern has been under scrutiny ever since February’s train derailment in East Palestine.