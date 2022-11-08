MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The driver of a commercial vehicle that flipped over on I-71 Tuesday morning has been cited, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to the area of the southbound highway near Medina Township’s Granger Road just before 9 a.m., after the driver of a flatbed trailer carrying cable coils crashed through a guardrail and rolled over, blocking part of the road.

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

An investigation revealed the 47-year-old driver from Cleveland had been reaching for something inside his cab when the crash occurred.

OSHP said the man was cited with the following: “failure to control, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.”

An investigation is ongoing.