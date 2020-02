Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) -- Police in North Olmsted are trying to figure out what caused the driver of a pickup truck to crash through a fence and end up in a swimming pool.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Kings Path Condominiums on Lorain Ave.

The truck smashed through the fence before half of the truck ended up in the pool.

Police said nobody was hurt in the crash.

A crew was able to tow the truck out of the pool.