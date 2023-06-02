[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Friday, June 2, 2023.]
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple agencies responded Friday morning after a truck drove into a house.
According to a social media post from the Champion Township Fire Department, it happened in the 5500 block of North Park Extension in Champion Township, north of Warren, at about 10:15 a.m.
Police said no one was injured in the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol led the investigation. There is no word yet if any charges are pending.