CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple agencies responded Friday morning after a truck drove into a house.

According to a social media post from the Champion Township Fire Department, it happened in the 5500 block of North Park Extension in Champion Township, north of Warren, at about 10:15 a.m.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol led the investigation. There is no word yet if any charges are pending.