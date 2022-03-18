WASHINGTON (WJW) — A trucker convoy blocked a street near the White House in Washington D.C. on Friday causing disruptions in the area.

The truckers protesting the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been in the Washington area since early March, driving on the Capital Beltway and other roads.

The public was advised to “expect heavy traffic, delays, road closures along Inbound 395 from Virginia into Washington, DC due to the Trucker Convoy,” on Friday, in a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The “People’s Convoy” follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border.