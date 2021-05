LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A landscaping truck caught on fire Friday on I-90 westbound before SR 615 and also caught the nearby grass on fire.

Crews have cleared the scene and lanes are reopened.

(Courtesy of Shirley Patla)

The Lake County Central Dispatch says I-90 was closed westbound between SR 44 and SR 615 from the incident.

Emergency crews were on the scene.

No reports of injuries are known at this time.