EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck carrying toxic soil from the East Palestine train derailment site has overturned in Columbiana County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle hauling 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the train derailment site was involved in a crash on state Route 165.

The northbound tractor-trailer traveled off the roadway and overturned onto its right side. Highway Patrol estimates that approximately 20,000 pounds of soil spilled onto the roadway and berm.

The local fire department and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency have been called to the scene.

According to the Ohio EPA, the spill was contained and is not a threat to nearby waterways.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed Route 165 at state Route 617 in Mahoning County and at state Route 14 in Columbiana County. Highway Patrol estimates that the road will be closed for a few more hours during clean-up.

The driver in the crash sustained minor injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

