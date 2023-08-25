CLEVELAND (WJW) — The much anticipated new tropical bear exhibit opened Friday at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Susie’s Bear Hollow is located in the zoo’s Wilderness Trek destination and is home to a male Andean bear and male and female sloth bears.

Bear Hollow gives the bears much more room and more activities to enjoy, according to zoo officials. New glass viewing opportunities allow guests to get “nose-to-nose” with the bears, and an immersive treehouse provides guests with nearly 360-degree views of the habitats, they said.

Zoo visitors can watch the bears explore the new space at night during the Asian Lantern Festival, extended through Sept. 16 and during the Wild Ride Sept.17.

The total project cost was $8.5 million and was funded in part by Cleveland Zoological Society, which provided $3.5 million according to zoo officials.