CLEVELAND (WJW) — A teen in a stolen luxury SUV led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on an almost hour-long chase and was arrested, according to a news release.

A trooper working a violent crime detail in the city just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, tried to stop the SUV for having no registration on East 55th Street near Central Avenue.

The driver, reported to be a 17-year-old Cleveland boy, instead drove off and troopers pursued, according to the release.

The ground chase stopped when a helicopter began following the driver overhead. The suspect “continued to flee at a high rate of speed and drove recklessly on city streets” reads the release.

The pursuit ended just before 8 p.m. as the SUV turned from Detroit Avenue onto West 55th Place, which is a dead-end street.

The driver turned around and drove back, where patrol vehicles were waiting. One of those patrol vehicles struck the suspect’s SUV to end the pursuit, according to the release.

The 17-year-old was arrested without incident and was not injured. Troopers are working with a Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court prosecutor on charges.

Investigators later learned the SUV, a 2023 Audi Q7, was reported stolen.