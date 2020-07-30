Troopers: Semi fails to move over killing four, leaving several hurt in Ashland County

ASHLAND (WJW)- New information has been released on a deadly accident in Ashland County that claimed the lives of four people.

It happened Wednesday night around 11:28 during a traffic stop. Troopers had pulled over a 2009 Saturn Outlook for speeding along I-71.

According to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was moving towards the shoulder but eventually came to a stop in the far right lane. The trooper ordered the vehicle off the roadway and to pull over to the right shoulder.

Just seconds later, a semi struck the Saturn as it was moving off I-71, causing the vehicle to strike several trees before the semi came to rest on top of it.

Seven people were in the Saturn, four were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other victims were flown to area hospitals. The names of the victims have been not released.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the road.

