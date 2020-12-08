Troopers seize heroin, cocaine and marijuana during Sandusky County traffic stop

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A recent traffic stop involving a Michigan man in Sandusky County led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to file drug charges.

Troopers reportedly found $3,500 worth of drugs on the scene, after finding probable cause to search the vehicle when a drug-sniffing dog alerted them. The car was reportedly pulled over on the Ohio Turnpike for speeding. When troopers approached the vehicle, which was rented, they said “criminal indicators were observed.”

All in all the following items were seized: cocaine (50 grams), heroin (7 grams) and marijuana (7 grams).

Detroit man Djuan Hall, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Sandusky County Jail and charged with cocaine possession, a first-degree felony, and marijuana possession, which is a misdemeanor.

If Hall, 43, is convicted, he could face a $20,000 fine and up to 11 years behind bars.

