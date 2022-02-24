Troopers seize $9K in meth during southern Ohio traffic stop

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Scioto County.

Troopers pulled over a car with Kentucky registration for a line violation on state Route 823 at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver kept putting his hands in his jacket pocket even though he was told to keep them visible. According to the highway patrol, troopers patted him down and discovered the meth worth about $9,200.

Neal T. Melvin, 45, of Wurtland, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and traffic in drugs. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years in prison.