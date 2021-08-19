Troopers seize $98k worth of suspected heroin in Ohio traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized two pounds of suspected heroin during a traffic stop in Scioto County Monday night.

Around 10:47 p.m., state troopers stopped at 2021 Toyota Camry with Kansas registration along State Route 823 for a marked lanes violation.

A patrol drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the Camry and troopers found suspected heroin in the glove compartment during a probable cause search.

Investigators say the heroin was worth about $98,000.

The driver, 26-year-old Randy Tribble, and the passenger, 32-year-old Derick Fonville, both from Michigan, were arrested and taken to the Scioto County Jail.

They were charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the first degree.

If convicted, Tribble and Fonville could each face up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.