Troopers seize $80k in heroin in Ohio traffic stop

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says its troopers found several pounds of heroin in a recent traffic stop.

According to a press release from OSHP, troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-70 in Madison County on Feb. 10.

OSHP reports “criminal indicators were observed,” but did not elaborate on what led them to a canine search.

A drug-sniffing canine hit an alert on the vehicle.

Troopers found 4.4 pounds of heroin in the center console, according to a press release.

OSHP photo of heroin seized in Madison County traffic stop

OSHP says it’s worth $80,000.

Jose Romero, 56, of California, and passenger, Brandon Bautista, 20, also of California were arrested.

They were booked in the Tri-County Jail on charges of drug possession.

OSHP says each faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app