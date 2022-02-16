Troopers seize $80k in heroin in Ohio traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says its troopers found several pounds of heroin in a recent traffic stop.

According to a press release from OSHP, troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-70 in Madison County on Feb. 10.

OSHP reports “criminal indicators were observed,” but did not elaborate on what led them to a canine search.

A drug-sniffing canine hit an alert on the vehicle.

Troopers found 4.4 pounds of heroin in the center console, according to a press release.

OSHP photo of heroin seized in Madison County traffic stop

OSHP says it’s worth $80,000.

Jose Romero, 56, of California, and passenger, Brandon Bautista, 20, also of California were arrested.

They were booked in the Tri-County Jail on charges of drug possession.

OSHP says each faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted.