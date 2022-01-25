Troopers seize $155,000 worth of cocaine in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Troopers arrested a man and seized $155,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Madison County on Friday.

Juan Carlos Leon Rivera, 33, of Chicago, was charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony and hidden compartment, a fourth-degree felony, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 11 a.m., they stopped a 2003 Nissan Frontier for a moving violation and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers found an aftermarket hidden compartment in the back wall containing 11 pounds of cocaine.

If convicted, Rivera could face up to 12-and-half years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.