Troopers seize $140,000 worth of meth in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine in Madison County on Monday.

Troopers were speaking with two people who were parked in a prohibited part of a rest area on Interstate 70 when the patrol’s drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the vehicle.

According to the patrol, they found about $140,000 worth of meth in the car.

Jonathan Rios, 25, and Josue Picazo-Puga, 22, both of Salinas, Calif., were arrested. They are charged with possession of meth and could face up to 11 years in prison, if convicted.