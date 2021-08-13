Troopers seize $125K in cocaine during Central Ohio traffic stop

LONDON, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 11 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Madison County last week.

Troopers stopped a car with Utah license plates on Interstate 70 for speeding on Aug. 6. According to the highway patrol, a drug-sniffing dog alerted troopers to the vehicle, prompting a probable cause search.

The patrol said troopers found the cocaine, valued at $125,000, in a hidden compartment behind the rear passenger seat.

Oscar M. Martinez-Gomez, 23, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison.