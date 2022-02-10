Troopers seize $108K in meth during southern Ohio traffic stop

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 3 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Scioto County last week.

Troopers stopped an SUV for a turn signal violation on state Route 823 on Feb. 2. According to the patrol, a drug-sniffing canine indicated narcotics in the car.

The highway patrol said troopers searched the SUV and found the meth, with a value of about $108,000.

Jessica McCormick, 31, and Dakota Kliber, 29, both of Huntington, West Virginia, were arrested. They were taken to the Scioto County Jail, and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking.

They could face up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine, if convicted.