Troopers seize $105K in meth, crack cocaine during Summit County traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Troopers seized methamphetamine and crack cocaine worth about $105,000 during a traffic stop in Summit County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol stopped a car for following too close and a headlight violation on the Ohio Turnpike on June 4. While speaking with the driver, troopers said they saw marijuana in plain view, prompting a probable cause search.

According to the highway patrol, they discovered 2 pounds of meth and 2 ounces of crack cocaine.

Erika K. Jones, 23, of Roseville, Mich. was taken to the Summit County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking. If convicted, she faces up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine.