1  of  3
Breaking News
Wicked weather possible: Risk of severe storms later today Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Troopers seize $105K in meth, crack cocaine during Summit County traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
meth and crack cocaine seized

(Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Troopers seized methamphetamine and crack cocaine worth about $105,000 during a traffic stop in Summit County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol stopped a car for following too close and a headlight violation on the Ohio Turnpike on June 4. While speaking with the driver, troopers said they saw marijuana in plain view, prompting a probable cause search.

Coast Guard seizes $408 million worth of cocaine, marijuana

According to the highway patrol, they discovered 2 pounds of meth and 2 ounces of crack cocaine.

Erika K. Jones, 23, of Roseville, Mich. was taken to the Summit County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking. If convicted, she faces up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral