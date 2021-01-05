Troopers seize $102,000 of meth and cocaine in southern Ohio

POMEROY, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized several thousands of dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Meigs County.

Troopers pulled over a car with North Carolina plates for speeding on U.S. 33 Saturday evening. According to the patrol, troopers noticed the smell of marijuana and saw pot residue in the car, prompting a probable cause search.

They found 3 pounds of methamphetamine and 30 grams of suspected cocaine, worth about $102,000, the highway patrol said.

(Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Jeffery Evans, 55, of Sparta, North Carolina, and Maxamillion Millian, 20, of Elkin, North Carolina, were arrested. They were charged with possession and trafficking. If convicted, they could face up to 44 years in prison.

RELATED VIDEO, BELOW: Watch an I-Team investigation on fentanyl-laced drugs sold in unlikely places

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: